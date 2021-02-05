Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

