Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 188 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $71.93 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.