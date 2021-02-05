Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.74. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.