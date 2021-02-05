Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 229.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $173.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

