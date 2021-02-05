Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,042,783 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

