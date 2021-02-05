Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 142 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

