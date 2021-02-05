Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,435.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 146,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.