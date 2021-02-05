Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

