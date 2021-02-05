Ferrari to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ferrari in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $201.33 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

