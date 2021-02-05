Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:FHI opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

