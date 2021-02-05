Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have underperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected higher revenues, controlled expenses and improved assets under management (AUM). Benefits from the focus on global expansion strategy and increasing AUM balance are expected to continue supporting the company’s revenues. Further, acquisitions of money-market assets are encouraging for Federated. While escalating expenses, significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenues and increased regulation makes us apprehensive for the company, decline in fee waivers will support bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

