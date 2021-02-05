Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

