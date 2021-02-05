Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.42. 2,253,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 858,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.