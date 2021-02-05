Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Up 6.6%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.