Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

Facebook stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $759.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

