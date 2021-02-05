Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.
Facebook stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $759.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.92.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
