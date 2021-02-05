Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 56.56% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 280.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $463,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

