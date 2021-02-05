F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Price Up 19.2%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s share price rose 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 290,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 565% from the average daily volume of 43,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38.
About F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.