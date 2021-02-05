F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Price Up 19.2%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s share price rose 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 290,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 565% from the average daily volume of 43,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.