EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Up 8.4%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 1,090,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 606,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $287.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EZCORP by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

