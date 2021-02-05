Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 156,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

