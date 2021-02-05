Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 7.9%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) fell 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.28. 11,429,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 49,151,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

EXPR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Express alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,483,396 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.