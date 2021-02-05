Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce $438.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.40 million and the highest is $468.42 million. Express posted sales of $606.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

EXPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

EXPR opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

