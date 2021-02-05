Expedia Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.42) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($8.42) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.71). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Expedia Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.