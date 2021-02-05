Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 14.6%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 4,419,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,824,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exela Technologies stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.48% of Exela Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

