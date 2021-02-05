Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Exco Technologies stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

