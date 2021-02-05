Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 73,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,775. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.