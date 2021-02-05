Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 292.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.