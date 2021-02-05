Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.