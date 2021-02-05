Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $236.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.