Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading 16.4% Higher

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.68. 3,787,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,017,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Evogene alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.