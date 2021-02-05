EveryCoin (EVY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90,894.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 108.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $90,894.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.35 or 0.01401528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.27 or 0.07555528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020668 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

