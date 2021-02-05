Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 307.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $88.28 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.