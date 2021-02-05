Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. 183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBN. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

