Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 118,613 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$52.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESM)

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

