Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 118,613 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$52.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) alerts:

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) (TSE:ESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Euro Sun Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Romania. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining Inc. (ESM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.