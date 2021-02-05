Essentia (ESS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,625.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 76.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $705,728.59 and approximately $19,625.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 98.5% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.01357605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.24 or 0.06948591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055977 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

