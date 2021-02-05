Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after purchasing an additional 128,505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after buying an additional 444,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,846,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.