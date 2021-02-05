ESA Global Value Fund Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ESA Global Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,948,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 26.7% of ESA Global Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,787.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,648.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

