Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:LUV opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,796 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the airline’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 167,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

