Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

