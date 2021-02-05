Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.30 for the year.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.59.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $2,541,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,406.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 276.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,584,000 after buying an additional 474,835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.