Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TESSCO Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TESS opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 887,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,616.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 88,897 shares of company stock worth $531,854. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

