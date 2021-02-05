Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,297 shares during the period. Equitable makes up 4.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $39,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.60. 30,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

