Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 790,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

