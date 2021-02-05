Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $744.09. 3,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,234. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $711.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.