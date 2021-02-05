Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 8.3%

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 523,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 744,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.10. The firm has a market cap of £64.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

In other Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) news, insider Ian Alexander Irving Strafford Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Also, insider Sian Herbert acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £10,230 ($13,365.56).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

