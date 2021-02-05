EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.13. EQTEC plc (EQT.L) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 24,906,925 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £163.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

