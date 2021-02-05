ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,721. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $1,447,999 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.