EPIQ Capital Group LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 218,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,981,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $355.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.14 and a 200 day moving average of $323.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $355.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

