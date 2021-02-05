EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Trading 150% Higher

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN) shares traded up 150% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN)

EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

