EOS Price Up 12.6% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00008225 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $2.99 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,771,406 coins and its circulating supply is 950,270,995 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.