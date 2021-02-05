Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Environmental Service Professionals stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Environmental Service Professionals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients.

